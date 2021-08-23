Drier Start To the Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Monday mornings are not always fun, and the weather will cooperate to not put a damper on things! Mostly sunny skies are likely through much of the day with an isolated shower potential in the afternoon. Any showers and storms tonight should end around midnight with muggy conditions prevailing into the late night. Monday’s weather won’t last as we head into the middle and end of the upcoming week as highs get on either side of 90 degrees with a 30-40% coverage area of showers and storms. Will be looking forward to seeing the end of the month in view as we turn the corner into some thoughts of fall, but I can tell you mother nature plans to stay in summer mode for a while here in AL and GA. 33 days left till astronomical fall, so there’s that. Tropics might remain on the quiet side for a bit close to home, but the season is not over yet. Enjoy the week ahead!

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.