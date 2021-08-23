Business Break
Hot and Dry Start to the Week

By Lauren Linahan
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 7:45 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After an overcast sky and rain at times over the weekend, Monday kicks-off with a fresh start as clouds move out, beckoning in more sunshine for the start of the week. Of course, with more sun comes more heat, so high temperatures through Tuesday will climb into the low to mid 90s with heat index values near 100. Rain chances look low for the next couple of days with the best chance of a pop-up shower or storm late in the afternoon and evening – most of us will stay dry though.

The weather pattern turns more unsettled again by Wednesday and looks to stay that way possibly through early next week. Rain coverage will go up to 40-60% each day, so with a better shot of storms and more clouds around, temperatures will hang out in the upper 80s and low 90s. As of right now, we don’t expect any tropical troubles here in Georgia and Alabama, though there are two areas to watch for development out in the Atlantic and Caribbean. We’ll keep you posted, but in the meantime, good luck dealing with the August heat and humidity!

Download the free WTVM Weather Mobile App for your forecast → http://onelink.to/stormteam9.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

