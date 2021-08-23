Business Break
Hot & Mostly Dry Start to the Work Week

Derek’s Forecast!
Derek Kinkade
Derek Kinkade((Source: WTVM))
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The work week got started on a very hot note today, with few storms and plenty of humidity. That pushed the feels like temperatures into the 100s in many spots this afternoon. Our weather on Tuesday looks very similar - highs should reach the mid 90s in many places, with the heat indicies again making it into the 100s in spots. There may be a few more storms around on Tuesday than we had to deal with today, so make sure you’ve got the umbrella handy. For the middle and end of the week - and likely into the weekend too - our weather pattern will be influenced by another big bump of moisture as high pressure starts to move out. This will mean better chances of showers and storms with the coverage back in the 30-50% range during the afternoons and evenings and highs dropping back to the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

