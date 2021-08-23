Minor appears in court after 13th Ave. murder in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A minor’s murder case is headed to Superior Court. This comes after police arrested the child in connection to the murder of 20-year-old Iverson Gilyard.

According to police testimony in Recorder’s Court Monday morning, Gilyard and the minor got into a fight after a basketball game.

Police say the minor shot him in the middle of the street near 13th Avenue and Virginia Street on August 14 around 7:30 p.m.

Gilyard was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital where he later died.

“Anytime you have a juvenile involved in a murder, we have to keep in mind that his mother just lost her child,” said Defense Attorney Jennifer Curry. “He is locked up and being accused of taking the life of another human being, so I just beg the community to be sensitive of her.”

According to the suspect’s attorney, Jennifer Curry, he’s being held at a juvenile correctional facility for now.

Officers say it’s an ongoing investigation and encourage anyone with more information to contact the Columbus Police Department.

