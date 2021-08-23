NEW DETAILS: Veterans Parkway murder case bound over to Superior Court after probable cause found

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A murder case is bound over to Superior Court after a Columbus judge found probable cause.

On May 26 at approximately 8:48 p.m., Columbus police responded to a call in reference to a shooting at 7700 Veterans Parkway. Upon arrival, police discovered 21-year-old Cordarious Bonner suffering from a gunshot wound. Bonner died from his injuries at the hospital at approximately 9:28 p.m.

Two other victims arrived at the hospital in a private vehicle after suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

On July 30, 17-year-old Phillip McClinton was developed as a suspect. Authorities say the teen is charged as an adult for the murder of 21-year-old Bonner.

McClinton’s hearing was originally scheduled for Monday, August 9. However, the hearing was rescheduled to August 23 to give family time to hire an attorney.

According to police, McClinton and Bonner entered an apartment to complete a drug transaction. Not long after the two entered the apartment, gunfire started.

McClinton was shot along with Bonner and another person in the apartment. The judge in the case determined probable cause and the case has been bound over to Superior Court.

