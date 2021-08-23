Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Pentagon to mandate COVID-19 vaccine, as Pfizer is approved

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon says it will require service members to receive the COVID-19 vaccine now that the Pfizer vaccine has received full approval.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said Monday that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is making good on his vow earlier this month to require the shots once the Food and Drug Administration approved the vaccine.

Kirby said guidance is being developed and a timeline will be provided in the coming days.

In a memo on Aug. 9, Austin said he’d seek the president’s approval to make the vaccine mandatory no later than mid-September, or immediately upon FDA licensure “whichever comes first.”

Kirby said the move is an effort to ensure the safety of service members. Concerns about the virus are especially acute in the military, where service members live and work closely together in barracks and on ships, increasing the risks of rapid spreading. Any large virus outbreak in the military could affect America’s ability to defend itself in any security crisis.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Delivery driver Zach Lean is in a coma after undergoing brain surgery for injuries he sustained...
Delivery driver fighting for his life after brutal assault by teens
SeaWorld said a post-mortem exam will try to determine the cause of death, but the results may...
Killer whale dies suddenly at SeaWorld
3 injured, vehicles damaged after shooting near Carver Park in Columbus
MCSD reports 164 students, 32 employees test positive for COVID-19
Line at Trump Rally in Cullman
Donald Trump addresses thousands at rally in Cullman

Latest News

Birthday Club 8/19/21
Birthday Club 8/19/21
America's top doctors have had trouble recently staying on the same page regarding vaccine...
School mask, vaccine mandates supported in US: AP-NORC poll
A Kaiser Family Foundation report says more than $2 billion could have been saved during those...
Unvaccinated COVID hospitalizations cost US health care system $2.3 billion, report says
According to the order, individuals must remain at home or in an “appropriate residential...
COVID-19 patients in Mississippi must isolate or potentially face jail time
Since Aug. 14, the U.S. has evacuated and facilitated the evacuation of about 30,300 people on...
US troops surge evacuations out of Kabul but threats persist