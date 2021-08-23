RUN THE RACE: Army Officer Shoots in Olympics, Brings Gold Home to East Alabama

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - She came home from the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo with Gold and brought the medal with her when he joined us on the “Run The Race” podcast.

1st Lt. Amber English, and Army logistics officer on Fort Benning and member of the U.S. Army Marksmanship team, started shooting for fun with her family at age 6 then first fired at competitions when she was 16. She talks on our podcast about beating the best in the world in skeet shooting, and under immense pressure. After breaking an Olympic record, she’s now back home in Phenix City in East Alabama.

“It’s always been a lifelong dream of mine and I really did think I could accomplish it. I just had to set up a really good training environment, this is a long time coming,” English said.

1st Lt. English opens up about losing her dad, a national champion shooter himself, 5 years ago - and how that led her to walk away from the sport.

“It was hard for me to get back on the range (after her father’s death), I’m not going to lie. I got into shooting because of him,” 1st Lt. English told us.

She also talks on our podcast about all the training that goes into being the best at shooting, preparing for the Olympics, and the pride of representing the Army and Team USA. Her advice for anyone is: Follow your heart, Don’t Quit, and One Target at a Time.

“I was training and shooting well over 500 shells a day to get ready for this big competition, and we taper it back right before we leave, so we’re sharp and ready to go,” English said.

