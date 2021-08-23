Uptown Columbus, Inc., Piedmont Columbus Regional to hold welcome home party for May Flower statue

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Uptown Columbus, Inc. and Piedmont Columbus Regional will welcome home the May Flower statue with a small event.

This event will mark the unveiling of the beloved statue on 10th Street and Broadway on Thursday, August 26, at 11:30 a.m.

Uptown Columbus Inc. along with Piedmont Columbus Regional will recognize the Carpenter family that found the statue along with a presentation of the reward money for their efforts before revealing the statue’s return.

The sculpture was taken from its location on 10th Street and Broadway. Uptown Columbus says the sculpture went missing in the early morning hours of April 11.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.