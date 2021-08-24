1 person injured in shooting on Nina St. in Columbus
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 11:53 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A shooting on Nina St. has left one person injured in Columbus.
Columbus police Chief Katina Williams confirmed one person was shot but has non-life threatening injuries.
The Columbus Police Department Robbery and Assault Division is investigating the shooting.
This is a developing story. Please stay with News Leader 9 on-air and online for more details.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.