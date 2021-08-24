Business Break
“An Amazing Alabama” book shines spotlight on state trivia, history

"An Amazing Alabama" is a new book focusing on the state's hidden gems and trivia.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Bethany Davis
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 7:35 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A new book is shining the spotlight on Alabama, some of its most popular places, and bringing readers along on a trivia-filled trip around the state.

The book is called “An Amazing Alabama,” written by Karl Stegall, a retired minister at First Methodist Church in Montgomery. He calls this part trivia book, part personal travelogue.

Stegall is a big sports fan, so he made a special effort to highlight stories connected to Auburn and Alabama football, Alabama-born Olympians, and hall-of-famers and record-setters from this state.

He also gets into some interesting information about some of Alabama’s iconic political figures and how Alabama natives have contributed to cultural arts.

Stegall will be signing copies of his book from 10 a.m. until noon on Aug. 24 at Chappy’s on Perry Hill Road, and Wednesday at the same time at Chappy’s in the Peppertree Shopping Center.

