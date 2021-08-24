Citizens, health leader react to to FDA’s full approval of Pfizer vaccine

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Some people in the Chattahoochee Valley have strong feelings, both ways, about the vaccine. The fully-approved Pfizer vaccine is now going by the name Comirnaty.

Health officials from Piedmont Columbus Regional tell News Leader 9 this approval is a huge step for increasing vaccination rates.

“I think that it’s the most rapidly approved vaccine in history,” said one citizen.

Doctor Jayne Morgan, executive director of Piedmont Healthcare’s COVID-19 Task Force, says this approval is expected to be a major step in getting more people vaccinated.

“For those who have been more hesitant it should provide more confidence in the scientific process.”

However, one man says it still isn’t enough.

“I don’t trust a word of anything out of the governments mouth,” he expressed.

While this approval may not make some people comfortable about the vaccine, Dr. Morgan says they are hoping it does make businesses more confident in requiring people to be vaccinated.

“Corporations, now, will begin to drive this vaccine process as they begin to feel more comfortable with mandates,” the doctor said.

Morgan says prior to this approval, the Pfizer vaccine only had two months of data revealing how safe it is and it’s ability to fight off the virus, but now she says the FDA has six months of data.

“That’s six months of follow-up data on all patients, all people really, enrolled in the Pfizer trials,” Morgan expressed.

For those who have gotten their vaccine, they say this makes them feel more confident in their decision to be vaccinated.

“I definitely feel more confident. I enjoy having that level of safety,” another citizen said.

Morgan says the FDA has only approved the Pfizer vaccine for ages 16 and older, but not yet for children 12 years old and younger.

Health officials say they have a very high level of confidence that the FDA will also soon approve this vaccine for children 12- 15 years. But as of now, they can only get this vaccine under the Emergency Use Authorization.

