A Classic Late August Forecast

By Lauren Linahan
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 8:31 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The heat and humidity will continue to run high for Tuesday with highs back in the mid 90s and feels-like temperatures near the triple digits during the afternoon hours. A few isolated showers and storms are possible by the evening, but most of us will stay dry. Rain coverage should climb back into the 30-50% range by tomorrow though as moisture from the Atlantic surges into the Southeast. This trend for a better chance of storms each afternoon and evening will continue through the weekend and likely even into next week. With some more clouds and storms around during the heat of the day, high temperatures will be back in the upper 80s and low 90s. As is the case with most summertime storms, any pop-ups can produce heavy downpours, gusty winds, and lightning – nothing unusual for late August!

As far as the tropics, we have three disturbances that warrant watching for tropical development this week out in the Atlantic and Caribbean, but none pose an immediate threat to Georgia nor Alabama. We’ll keep you in the loop!

Download the free WTVM Weather Mobile App for your forecast → http://onelink.to/stormteam9.

