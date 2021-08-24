Business Break
Kemp deploys National Guard to Phoebe

Trained personnel will also be deployed to other hospitals across the state
Phoebe will be expanding vaccinations
Phoebe will be expanding vaccinations(PPMH)
By WALB News Team
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Gov. Brian Kemp has authorized the deployment of the National Guard to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital to assist the staff amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Along with Phoebe, the Georgia National Guard, Georgia Emergency Management Agency and the Department of Community Health will assist other hospitals throughout the state.

A total of 105 personnel will deploy to hospitals throughout the state.

Those hospitals are:

  • Southeast Georgia Health System, Brunswick
  • Northeast Georgia Medical Center, Gainesville
  • Wellstar Kennestone, Marietta
  • Piedmont Henry, Stockbridge
  • Memorial Health University Medical Center, Savannah
  • Navicent Health, Macon
  • Grady Hospital, Atlanta
  • Piedmont Fayette, Fayetteville
  • Houston Medical Center, Warner Robins

“These guardsmen will assist our frontline healthcare workers as they provide quality medical care during the current increase in cases and hospitalizations, and I greatly appreciate General Carden and his team for their willingness to answer the call again in our fight against COVID-19,” Kemp said. “This Georgia National Guard mission is in addition to the 2,800 state-supported staff and 450 new beds brought online I announced last week, at a total state investment of $625 million through December of this year. I continue to urge all Georgians to talk to a medical professional about getting vaccinated.”

