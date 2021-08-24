Local restaurants temporarily closing due to staffing shortages
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Local restaurants in the Chattahoochee Valley are temporarily closing as a result of staffing shortages.
A seafood favorite in Columbus, Rosehill Seafood, has a sign posted on the front door that says,” We are closed due to a lack of staff. We are sorry for any inconvenience.”
According to Rosehill Seafood’s voicemail, the business plans to reopen on Wednesday, September 1.
Another local favorite, 13th Street Bar-B-Que of Columbus, has also temporarily shut its doors due to a staffing shortage. According to 13th Street’s voicemail, the restaurant will be closed for a few days.
It is currently unknown when the restaurant will reopen.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.