Local restaurants temporarily closing due to staffing shortages

Sorry, We're Closed sign.
Sorry, We're Closed sign.(AP)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Local restaurants in the Chattahoochee Valley are temporarily closing as a result of staffing shortages.

A seafood favorite in Columbus, Rosehill Seafood, has a sign posted on the front door that says,” We are closed due to a lack of staff. We are sorry for any inconvenience.”

According to Rosehill Seafood’s voicemail, the business plans to reopen on Wednesday, September 1.

Another local favorite, 13th Street Bar-B-Que of Columbus, has also temporarily shut its doors due to a staffing shortage. According to 13th Street’s voicemail, the restaurant will be closed for a few days.

It is currently unknown when the restaurant will reopen.

