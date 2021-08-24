Business Break
Logo for Georgia’s Stone Mountain omits Confederate image

A carving on Stone Mountain honoring Confederate generals is shown on Monday, May 24, 2021, in...
A carving on Stone Mountain honoring Confederate generals is shown on Monday, May 24, 2021, in Stone Mountain, Ga.(Source: AP Photo/Ron Harris)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 6:44 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (AP) — The board that oversees a park near Atlanta have voted for a new logo that excludes the park’s giant mountainside carving of Confederate leaders. It’s another change by the Stone Mountain Memorial Association to address criticism of the park’s Confederate legacy.

The previous logo included a picture of the carving of Confederate President Jefferson Davis and generals Stonewall Jackson and Robert E. Lee. The new logo includes an image of a lake and part of the mountain where the carving isn’t visible.

The association says it’s in final talks with historians to join a committee to create a museum exhibit on the park’s history and its ties to segregation and the Ku Klux Klan.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

