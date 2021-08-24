Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Longest serving Marion Co. sheriff passes away

Longest serving Marion Co. sheriff passes away
Longest serving Marion Co. sheriff passes away(Source: WTVM)
By Dajhea Jones
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 12:00 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The longest serving sheriff in Marion County history has died.

Horace Snider was sheriff for more than 27 years. We talked today to his family, who say he was an inspiring man who went above and beyond to show his love for the community and young people.

Snider was a military policeman in the US Air Force, going on to be the Buena Vista police chief, then Marion County’s sheriff.

Snider’s son describes him as selfless.

“By seeing such an outpour of the number of people that showed that they care. He cherished anything that he did and he wanted to do it to the best of his ability,” said Snider.

Snider, who passed away on Thursday, leaves behind his wife of 55 years, two children and four grandchildren.

A graveside funeral was held yesterday. The longtime Marion County sheriff was 81 years old.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Delivery driver Zach Lean is in a coma after undergoing brain surgery for injuries he sustained...
Delivery driver fighting for his life after brutal assault by teens
SeaWorld said a post-mortem exam will try to determine the cause of death, but the results may...
Killer whale dies suddenly at SeaWorld
NEW DETAILS: 3 injured, vehicles damaged after shooting near Carver Park in Columbus
MCSD reports 164 students, 32 employees test positive for COVID-19
Phillip McClinton
NEW DETAILS: Veterans Parkway murder case bound over to Superior Court after probable cause found

Latest News

1 person injured in shooting on Nina St. in Columbus
1 person injured in shooting on Nina St. in Columbus
Scene at Hilltop Drive in Albany after a 2-year-old died from a gunshot wound to the head.
2-year-old dead from gunshot in Albany
Brian Mainor and Rashida Kimmons. Both passed away from COVID-19.
Families mourn the loss of 2 South Ga. teachers that died from COVID
Mandatory masking begins today for Lee County Schools
Mandatory masking begins today for Lee County Schools