Longest serving Marion Co. sheriff passes away

MARION COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The longest serving sheriff in Marion County history has died.

Horace Snider was sheriff for more than 27 years. We talked today to his family, who say he was an inspiring man who went above and beyond to show his love for the community and young people.

Snider was a military policeman in the US Air Force, going on to be the Buena Vista police chief, then Marion County’s sheriff.

Snider’s son describes him as selfless.

“By seeing such an outpour of the number of people that showed that they care. He cherished anything that he did and he wanted to do it to the best of his ability,” said Snider.

Snider, who passed away on Thursday, leaves behind his wife of 55 years, two children and four grandchildren.

A graveside funeral was held yesterday. The longtime Marion County sheriff was 81 years old.

