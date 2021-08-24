Mandatory masking begins today for Lee County Schools

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Starting today for Lee County Schools, parents have one more thing that they have to send with their kids in the mornings. Some parents told News Leader 9, they are ticked off about Lee County Schools now being mask mandatory, while others don’t understand what all the fuss is about.

In a video statement the district posted online, Lee County Schools Superintendent Doctor Mac McCoy said the change is due to a rise in COVID cases in the district within the first two weeks of school.

“The first two weeks of school, the week of August 9th through August 13th yielded 105 positive cases in our schools. The first two days of our second week has yielded an additional 88 cases,” said McCoy. “Effective August 23rd 2021, facial coverings will be required for all individuals while indoors at Lee county schools facilities.”

The change ticks some parents off, like Nina Morris.

“I think that our children are being asked to wear mask in schools and it’s bullsh*t.”, said Morris. “It’s hard enough to stay in school for eight hours a day and focus and sit still and learn without being distracted by face mask. They’re not learning facial expressions or learning human interactions the way that they should, because they can’t see their teachers. They can’t see their peers. They’re missing out on it.”

On the other hand, some parents agree with the decision.

“I don’t mind my kids wearing mask. I know that they’re safe. They had the option before today to wear them or not, but they wore them last year. It’s better than getting that shot.”, said Valerie Wagner.

“I agree with it, the mask protects yourself and others from the spread of others.”, said Jaquetta Price.

Officials say this requirement will be in place until further notice. For more information on Lee County School’s mask requirement, click here.

