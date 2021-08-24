Rain Chances Increasing

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Going into the rest of the week, the rain coverage will increase from the levels that we are seeing on Tuesday and what we saw on Monday. Even with a better chance of getting wet - especially Wednesday - not everyone will see the showers and it won’t be a washout or anything like that. Highs will drop back into the upper 80s and lower 90s, but it won’t be out of the question to see some mid 90s in places that don’t have any rain or don’t see any storms nearby. Clearly, summer is not done with us just yet as we enter the last full week of August! The weather for the weekend next week also looks very similar with no major day to day change in the weather pattern. The coverage of rain will be between 30-40% on most afternoons and evenings with highs in the lower 90s. Keep the umbrella handy, but some of you won’t need it - with the main story for you being the hot and muggy (and unchanging) weather!

