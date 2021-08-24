Business Break
Smiths Station High School to move to virtual learning on Wednesday

Smiths Station High School is moving to virtual learning for students on August 25.((Source: WTVM))
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - Smiths Station High School is moving to virtual learning for students on August 25 and will remain virtual for nearly two weeks.

Students will learn virtually from home, and staff will report to the school building, unless they’re quarantining or COVID positive.

The virtual learning will begin August 25 and end September 7.

Below is a schedule of Zoom virtual learning times:

  • 1st block will Zoom from 8:45-10:15
  • 2nd block will Zoom from 10:30-12:00
  • 3rd block will Zoom from 12:45-2:15
  • 4th block will Zoom from 2:30-4:00

Breakfast will be served at the back door of the cafeteria from 8:15-8:45 and lunch will be served from 12:00-1:00. All SSHS student will need to be in the vehicle for service.

