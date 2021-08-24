Sumter County Schools to provide a virtual option for students who have extenuating circumstances

SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Sumter County Board of Education approved to provide a virtual option for students who have extenuating circumstances, like health reasons.

Students that meet attendance, academic, and electronic device eligibility also have the opportunity to become remote.

If you have a student enrolled in Sumter County Schools and would like to apply for virtual learning for the first semester of the 2021 school year, click here.

