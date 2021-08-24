Suspect in custody after barricading in house on Wallace Ave. in Opelika

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Opelika police have a suspect in custody after barricading himself in a house on Wallace Avenue.

At approximately 5:10 a.m. on August 24, the Lee County Alabama Emergency Management Agency said that there was an armed and barricaded suspect on Wallace Ave. Police wanted citizens to avoid the area between Fredrick Road and South Long Street.

At approximately 5:40 a.m., police said the suspect was in custody.

The scene has been cleared, however police are still investigating the area.

Stay with News Leader 9 as we gather more information.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.