Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Walmart launches new local delivery service to other retailers

Walmart is expanding its delivery platform with a new service called GoLocal, which brings...
Walmart is expanding its delivery platform with a new service called GoLocal, which brings goods to your door from other retailers. Now, drivers making Walmart delivers could also be delivering packages from other stores.(Phil Anderson)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Walmart is expanding its delivery platform with a new service called GoLocal, which brings goods to your door from other retailers.

Now, drivers making Walmart deliveries could also be delivering packages from other stores.

“Be it delivering goods from a local bakery to auto supplies from a national retailer, we’ve designed Walmart GoLocal to be customizable for merchants of all sizes and categories so they can focus on doing what they do best, leaving delivery speed and efficiency to us,” said Senior Vice President Tom Ward in a news release.

Walmart says it has already established several agreements with retail clients and is still accepting new partners.

Walmart launched its delivery service three years ago. The company says it now reaches nearly 70% of the U.S. population.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN contributed to this report.

Most Read

Delivery driver Zach Lean is in a coma after undergoing brain surgery for injuries he sustained...
Delivery driver fighting for his life after brutal assault by teens
Police lights by night
Columbus police investigate hit and run on Forrest Rd., Gleason Ave.
Phillip McClinton
NEW DETAILS: Veterans Parkway murder case bound over to Superior Court after probable cause found
SeaWorld said a post-mortem exam will try to determine the cause of death, but the results may...
Killer whale dies suddenly at SeaWorld
NEW DETAILS: 3 injured, vehicles damaged after shooting near Carver Park in Columbus

Latest News

FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2019 file photo, R. Kelly appears during a hearing at the Leighton...
Witness: R. Kelly controlled girlfriends during CBS segment
Time is running out as the US deadline to evacuate American citizens and Afghans from Kabul...
Biden decides to stick with Aug. 31 final pullout from Afghanistan
Smiths Station High School is moving to virtual learning for students on August 25.
Smiths Station High School to move to virtual learning on Wednesday
The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences said in a statement that given Cuomo’s...
TV Academy revokes Cuomo’s Emmy amid scandal, resignation
LIVE: Biden delivers remarks on Afghanistan evacuations