Winn-Dixie offering customers double vaccine incentive

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WTVM) - Southeastern Grocers, parent company of Winn-Dixie, is offering double vaccine incentives to customers who get two vaccines on the same day.

To be eligible for the double incentives, customers can go to any Winn Dixie pharmacy or make an appointment online to get a flu vaccine or COVID-19 vaccine and receive a free $10 grocery voucher.

The grocer say customers who choose to get both vaccines or a second vaccine of their choice on the same day will receive an additional $10 in grocery savings.

You must have a Winn-Dixie Rewards account to participate. The chain is offering the incentive now through December 31, 2021.

In addition to Winn-Dixie, these offers are available at Harveys Supermarket stores.

