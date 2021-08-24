Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Winn-Dixie offering customers double vaccine incentive

Winn Dixie currently operates stores in Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Louisiana, and Mississippi.
Winn Dixie currently operates stores in Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Louisiana, and Mississippi.
By Leonard Hall
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 12:18 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WTVM) - Southeastern Grocers, parent company of Winn-Dixie, is offering double vaccine incentives to customers who get two vaccines on the same day.

To be eligible for the double incentives, customers can go to any Winn Dixie pharmacy or make an appointment online to get a flu vaccine or COVID-19 vaccine and receive a free $10 grocery voucher.

The grocer say customers who choose to get both vaccines or a second vaccine of their choice on the same day will receive an additional $10 in grocery savings.

You must have a Winn-Dixie Rewards account to participate. The chain is offering the incentive now through December 31, 2021.

In addition to Winn-Dixie, these offers are available at Harveys Supermarket stores.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Delivery driver Zach Lean is in a coma after undergoing brain surgery for injuries he sustained...
Delivery driver fighting for his life after brutal assault by teens
SeaWorld said a post-mortem exam will try to determine the cause of death, but the results may...
Killer whale dies suddenly at SeaWorld
Police lights by night
Columbus police investigate hit and run on Forrest Rd., Gleason Ave.
Phillip McClinton
NEW DETAILS: Veterans Parkway murder case bound over to Superior Court after probable cause found
NEW DETAILS: 3 injured, vehicles damaged after shooting near Carver Park in Columbus

Latest News

‘Better safe than sorry’: Locals react to Pentagon requiring vaccines for active troops
‘Better safe than sorry’: Locals react to Pentagon requiring vaccines for active troops
Mandatory masking begins today for Lee County Schools
Mandatory masking begins today for Lee County Schools
Citizens, health leader react to to FDA’s full approval of Pfizer vaccine
Children’s of Alabama ‘strongly recommends’ masking in schools