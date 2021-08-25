Business Break
4-day-old baby boy found, reunited with family; woman arrested for first-degree kidnapping

By WBRC Staff and Cassie Fambro
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - Deputies say a 4-day-old baby boy has been found safe and reunited with his family after being taken Tuesday afternoon in Fairfield.

Earlier Tuesday, Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies were on the scene in the 600 block of Jerry D. Coleman Street in Fairfield where 4-day-old Kamarion Taylor was abducted from his home.

Officials say according to early reports, the mother put the infant in his playpen to sleep while she also took a nap. When she awoke around 2 p.m., Kamarion was missing.

Police say the woman who took the child is 37-year-old Lakesha Brown.

Brown is charged with first-degree kidnapping and is being held without bond.

Lakesha Brown.
Lakesha Brown.(Source: Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)

Family members say Brown befriended the mom and they believe she plotted for days to take the child.

Baby Kamarion
Baby Kamarion(Brionna Washington)

Detectives continue their investigation into the baby’s abduction.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

