Alabama poison control fields more calls about ivermectin

A poison control hotline in Alabama is fielding increased calls about ivermectin, an animal...
A poison control hotline in Alabama is fielding increased calls about ivermectin, an animal dewormer that doctors are warning people not to try as a home remedy for COVID-19.(waff)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 10:34 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - A poison control hotline in Alabama is fielding increased calls about ivermectin, an animal dewormer that doctors are warning people not to try as a home remedy for COVID-19.

Doctors say it’s dangerous for people to self-dose, particularly with the large quantities given to animals.

The Alabama Poison Information Center has fielded 24 ivermectin exposure cases so far this year, of which 15 were related to COVID-19 prevention and treatment. Another five calls have come into the center with people seeking information.

By comparison, there were six total calls in 2019 and 12 in 2020.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

