Americus blood drive to honor fallen officers

Americus Police Officer Nicholas Smarr and Georgia Southwestern State University Officer Jody...
Americus Police Officer Nicholas Smarr and Georgia Southwestern State University Officer Jody Smith were killed while responding to a domestic call in 2016.(WALB)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 12:23 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
AMERICUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Sumter County health officials are hosting a blood drive in recognition of two special people.

This event will be in honor of fallen officers Nicholas Smarr and Jody Smith. Both were killed in the line of duty in 2016.

The blood drive will be Friday, August 27 at the Sumter County Emergency Operation Center on Adderton Street in Americus from 10 p.m. until 3 p.m.

Attendees will receive a free wellness checkup, a free t-shirt, and a $20 gift card.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

