City Council approves nearly 40 crime prevention grants

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Nearly 40 local non-profits and agencies are getting some help with funding through Crime Prevention Grants. Columbus City Council approved $750,000 worth of grants Tuesday night. This comes as crime remains a concerning issue for many in in Columbus, which includes more than 40 homicides so far this year.

The Office of Crime Prevention is awarding 37 grants to organizations who work with the community to help lower the risk of crime.

“We’re just excited about what we’re going to do this money, how it’s going to benefit the community, the families and the youth that we serve. It is truly a blessing,” said Shawna Love, Boyz 2 Men Executive Director.

Office of Crime Prevention Director Seth Brown says this past year has been very hard on these programs and their participants.

“They didn’t have the places to meet so sometimes they’d meet in parking lots or they’d meet at the person’s house in the front yard or whatever the case was. They did Zoom meetings. They did phone calls or whatever they could do to get to these kids and that’s what we see works is the mentoring aspect of this,” said Brown.

“For the past year, we’ve basically been on our own with in kind donations,” explained Love.

Boyz 2 Men received a $30,000 grant. They work with foster youth and youth having issues with school or law enforcement.

“The youth ages that we start off with are between the ages of 10 and 17 so basically we would be providing them with a mentor, which is very important,” said Love.

Love says they’re working with 100 Collegiate Men of Columbus State who will spend time with youth in their program.

“Just giving them something constructive to do and that’s what is needed right now because there’s a lot of programs that have shut down and the kids just literally do not have anything to do,” she explained.

Love says funding from the Crime Prevention Grant will be used to buy laptops.

“A lot of our kids that was in our program last year even though the school provided them with a laptop, a lot of times it would go out. They would forget it. So the program when they come, it’s not going to be no excuse of Ms. Shawna we don’t have our laptop today so we can’t get our work done,” she explained.

Love is also planning to use the grant money to go toward food to provide hot meals, supplies and transportation.

Funding from the Other Local Option Sales Tax, OLOST, goes to public safety. A certain percentage of that is designated to the Crime Prevention Grants.

