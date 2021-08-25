Business Break
Columbus aunt dies after protecting child in Carver Park shooting

Police lights by night
Police lights by night(123RF)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus woman has died after a shooting in a Columbus park.

On August 21 at approximately 6:51 p.m., officers responded to a call in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found three victims that had gunshot wounds. All three victims were transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital. One victim remained in critical condition, the other two were treated and released.

According to Muscogee County Deputy Coroner Elizabeth Allison, the victim and aunt has been identified as 44-year-old Andrea Ellis. She was pronounced dead at approximately 6:47 a.m. on August 25 in Piedmont Columbus Regional’s Intensive Care Unit.

Ellis was shot while protecting a child during a shooting in Carver Park.

If you have any information related to this case, contact Detective R. Mills at 706-225-4259.

