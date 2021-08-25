FBI offers reward for information in the shooting death of 12-year-old

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The FBI is offering a $20,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and indictment of those responsible for the murder of 12-year-old Cortez Richardson.

Columbus police responded to Luna Drive and Armenda Drive just after 11 p.m. August 13 in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found Richardson suffering from a gunshot wound. First aid was rendered until EMS arrived.

Richardson was then transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional where he was then pronounced dead at 11:51 p.m.

Police investigation has revealed that Richardson and his family were on their way home from dinner when their vehicle got caught between an exchange of gunfire between two other vehicles, a white sedan and a white SUV, killing Richardson in the backseat of his mom’s car.

Police believe Richardson and his family were innocent victims of a dispute between the suspects in the two other vehicles.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the FBI Atlanta.

