Gov. Brian Kemp visits Georgetown fishing facility

GEORGETOWN, Ga. (WTVM) - Economic gains in the Peach State prompted Governor Brian Kemp to stop by a fishing company that’s a big catch in rural Georgia.

“From an economic development perspective, our state continues to grow, continues to have great opportunities,” said Gov. Kemp.

As Georgia recovers from the pandemic, Gov. Kemp visited Georgetown to pay his respects to a local manufacturing company that has helped boost the state’s economy.

“We just appreciate y’all being in the workforce and working hard every day to make our state better than it is tomorrow than it is today,” said Gov. Kemp.

That manufacturing company is D & J Plastics owned by Dennis Montgomery.

“I certainly appreciate what Dennis and what you all are doing to help our economy and to help your local communities,” said Gov. Kemp.

At the facility, employees work hard each day making up to 750,000 types of fishing bait within 24 hours.

“We also have workers that bag the bait and we take it and have it distributed out to sell to other customers,” said Warehouse Supervisor Janice Rumph.

While customers can only purchase bait at the facility, they can order other fishing material online through the facility’s sister company, Big Bites Bait.

So, how does a company like this help the state’s economy?

“We sell to a lot of different places. We send a lot of shipment to Canda,” said Rumph.

Although located in a small town, Gov. Kemp wanted to thank the fishing company reeling in customers from overseas.

“It’s an important part of our state and I know we got some big issues here we need to continue to work on but also we have great opportunity here,” said Gov. Kemp.

The company is also known for their unique molds which are personally hand crafted by the CEO, Dennis Montgomery.

