Inaugural War Eagle Run Fest set for February 2022

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Hey Tiger fans! Get your running shoes ready for a half-marathon! Ready? One. Two. Three...

That’s right, tiger fans can start training for a new set of races beginning next year. FRESHJUNKIE racing is hosting the inaugural War Eagle Run Fest on February 20, 2022 - in partnership with Auburn University, the city of Auburn and Auburn-Opelika Tourism.

The 13.1 mile half-marathon course takes runners through AU’s campus before they #FlyDowntheField to the finish line in Jordan-Hare Stadium on the 50-yard line. There’s also a 5k option as an alternative and a 1-mile run for little tiger fans!

After the race, participants can grab a commemorative medal and join the post-race tailgate filled with food and music.

Registration for the War Eagle Half Marathon opens Aug. 30 at wareaglerunfest.com.

