Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Lowe’s helps with repairs at Tuskegee History Center

Lowe's is helping repairs the Tuskegee Human & Civil Rights Multicultural Center.
Lowe's is helping repairs the Tuskegee Human & Civil Rights Multicultural Center.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Courtney Chandler
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 12:00 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Tuskegee Human & Civil Rights Multicultural Center holds the history of our nation’s fight for civil rights and stories of Black educators and entrepreneurs, but financial struggles and the COVID-19 pandemic have impacted the operations, and the center has gone without some major repairs. But a grant from Lowe’s Home Improvement is helping restore the center.

Tuskegee was selected among more than 2,000 entries for the 100 hometown projects, and city leaders chose to spend the money on the center.

“The Lowe’s money will come in and we’ll repair the roof. It’s just critical. Replacing rotted wood, the paint job, it’s just a lot here that needs to be done,” said Tuskegee History Center board member Andy Hornsby .

The work started Tuesday. Lowe’s associates from Opelika and Montgomery began by clearing the front entrance of the center.

“Today is what we would call Red Vest Tuesday where we have all the Lowe’s associates come out. We have a punch list of activities we’re going to complete. And I think we’re going to get a lot accomplished,” said Clay Hewett, assistant manager of Lowe’s in Opelika.

They hope is to not only restore the center for the present generation but to bring new life to the center for future generations.

“This museum is the best small museum telling people more than any other one in the country,” civil rights attorney Fred Gray said.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sorry, We're Closed sign.
Local restaurants temporarily closing due to staffing shortages
Delivery driver Zach Lean is in a coma after undergoing brain surgery for injuries he sustained...
Delivery driver fighting for his life after brutal assault by teens
Smiths Station High School is moving to virtual learning for students on August 25.
Smiths Station High School to move to virtual learning on Wednesday
Brian Mainor and Rashida Kimmons. Both passed away from COVID-19.
Families mourn the loss of 2 South Ga. teachers that died from COVID
1 person injured in shooting on Nina St. in Columbus
1 person injured in shooting on Nina St. in Columbus

Latest News

Americus Police Officer Nicholas Smarr and Georgia Southwestern State University Officer Jody...
Americus blood drive to honor fallen officers
Sports Overtime Game of the Week: Auburn at Opelika
Sports Overtime Game of the Week: Auburn at Opelika
Columbus City Council approves 37 Crime Prevention Grants
City Council approves nearly 40 crime prevention grants
A poison control hotline in Alabama is fielding increased calls about ivermectin, an animal...
Alabama poison control fields more calls about ivermectin