More Hit-or-Miss Storms Back in the Forecast

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Starting off Wednesday with a dose of warm, hazy sunshine that will eventually run seasonably hot this afternoon with highs climbing into the low 90s. Of course, the humidity will make it feel more like the upper 90s or lower 100s, but we expect nothing less of the last week of August! An incoming disturbance from the Atlantic will help bring more moisture into Georgia and Alabama today and better coverage of showers and storms again by the evening. For the rest of the week, you can count on some hit-or-miss storms around each afternoon and evening as well, though no day looks to be a washout; many of us will end up staying hot, dry, and muggy.

Heading into the next week, the forecast becomes more uncertain as we keep an eye on the potential for tropical development in the Gulf of Mexico. A disturbance in the Caribbean could move into the Gulf this weekend, but confidence is low on where this system could track. Either way, a plume of tropical moisture will surge into somewhere along the Gulf Coast next week, so wherever that may be can expect heightened rain chances. For now, we just have a 20-40% coverage of showers and storms each day next week – nothing unusual for this time of the year—but depending on what happens with the Gulf system, we may have to tweak that forecast. We’ll keep you posted!

