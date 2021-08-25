Business Break
Advertisement

Muscogee County Jail offering inmates COVID vaccination incentive

Muscogee County Jail
Muscogee County Jail(WTVM)
By Roslyn Giles
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 8:11 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Coronavirus cases at the Muscogee County Jail are prompting the sheriff to encourage inmates to get vaccinated.

News Leader 9 has received confirmation from Sheriff Greg Countryman on an incentive he is implementing to help better protect the jail population.

Sheriff Countryman says while he cannot force the vaccines on anyone inside the jail, he’s hoping his plan will motivate inmates to get vaccinated. He is offering inmates $20 “incentive bags” or commissary bags if they consent to rolling of their sleeve in the fight against COVID-19.

The virus is a major concern for Sheriff Countryman. Out of the 963 inmates in the Muscogee County Jail right now, 32 are COVID positive. Two deputy sheriff supervisors are also fighting the virus.

“We’re in deep prayer for them and we’ve had a number of Muscogee County deputies to test positive; it’s not just deputies but law enforcement. We don’t know what we’re coming in contact with,” the sheriff said.

Sheriff Countryman says 120 inmates have been vaccinated.

