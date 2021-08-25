No Major Changes in the Forecast; Watching the Tropics Next Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As expected, there were more showers and storms around on Wednesday than earlier in the week, but heading into Thursday we expect the coverage of rain to drop off a bit with the storms more widely spaced in the afternoon and evening. By Friday and the weekend, the rain coverage will hover in the 20-40% range with many places staying dry, hot, and muggy. Early next week appears to start off fairly dry with the coverage closer to 20% during the afternoon and evening and highs back in the lower 90s. Some mid-90s aren’t out of the question for places that see more sun and less clouds and storms through the day. For the middle and end of next week - just in time for the first few days of September - we will be watching the tropics for a system that may be entering the Gulf of Mexico, with potential impacts along parts of the Gulf Coast. At the moment, this may be more of a worry for Louisiana or Texas, but we are keeping a close eye on things for you!

