Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

No Major Changes in the Forecast; Watching the Tropics Next Week

Derek’s Forecast!
Derek Kinkade
Derek Kinkade((Source: WTVM))
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As expected, there were more showers and storms around on Wednesday than earlier in the week, but heading into Thursday we expect the coverage of rain to drop off a bit with the storms more widely spaced in the afternoon and evening. By Friday and the weekend, the rain coverage will hover in the 20-40% range with many places staying dry, hot, and muggy. Early next week appears to start off fairly dry with the coverage closer to 20% during the afternoon and evening and highs back in the lower 90s. Some mid-90s aren’t out of the question for places that see more sun and less clouds and storms through the day. For the middle and end of next week - just in time for the first few days of September - we will be watching the tropics for a system that may be entering the Gulf of Mexico, with potential impacts along parts of the Gulf Coast. At the moment, this may be more of a worry for Louisiana or Texas, but we are keeping a close eye on things for you!

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sorry, We're Closed sign.
Local restaurants temporarily closing due to staffing shortages
Delivery driver Zach Lean is in a coma after undergoing brain surgery for injuries he sustained...
Delivery driver fighting for his life after brutal assault by teens
Police lights by night
Columbus aunt dies after protecting child in Carver Park shooting
Smiths Station High School is moving to virtual learning for students on August 25.
Smiths Station High School to move to virtual learning on Wednesday
Brian Mainor and Rashida Kimmons. Both passed away from COVID-19.
Families mourn the loss of 2 South Ga. teachers that died from COVID

Latest News

Meteorologist Lauren Linahan
More Hit-or-Miss Storms Back in the Forecast
Wednesday AM WX
Wednesday Weather on the Go
Derek Kinkade
Rain Chances Increasing
Meteorologist Lauren Linahan
A Classic Late August Forecast