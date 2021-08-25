United Way moves venues for September 1 kick-off event
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The United Way of West Georgia is moving their annual campaign kick-off to the Big Tent at Sweetland Amphitheatre.
The change comes from the advice of medical professionals, while remaining cautious of COVID.
The date and time remains the same - September 1 from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The speaker for the event will be Mr. Milton J. Little, President & CEO of the United Way of Greater Atlanta.
Reservations are required and will be a $25 fee.
Call 706-884-8292 to reserve your spot for the kick-off today!
