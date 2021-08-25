Uptown Columbus to host 7th Annual Strut the Hooch Parade

Business Break
City of Columbus to host 77th Annual Strut the Hooch Parade
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Uptown Columbus is hosting its 7th Annual Strut the Hooch Parade.

Strut the Hooch is an event where the valley’s wackiest citizens strut the streets and dazzle the crowd to kick off Market Days and ArtBeat!

The parade takes place Saturday, September 18, at 10 a.m. Participants in the parade will meet at the Springer Opera House Theater on 10th Avenue at 9:30 a.m.

The goal of the parade is to be the silliest and out-of-the-box you can be - this means you can dress as clowns, jugglers, snake charmers, unicorns... you get the picture!

To register, email StrutTheHooch@gmail.com and state your name, what you’ll be in the parade and your contact information!

