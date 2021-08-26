30-40% Coverage of Rain/Storms Will Return for Friday & Saturday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As expected, most folks stayed dry and hot on Thursday with very little in the way of any showers or thunderstorms on the radar network. Heading into Friday and Saturday, look for that rain and storm coverage to go back up with a 30-40% coverage at times during the afternoon and evening hours, and a chance that we see storms lingering into the nighttime hours too. Highs both days will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s, dependent on the coverage of any rain. For Sunday, this will be the driest day of the weekend with storms thinning out again and highs back in the low to mid 90s. Around the time we are enjoying a hot and mostly dry Sunday, a hurricane should be impacting parts of the northern Gulf Coast, likely somewhere in Louisiana. As this storm moves inland, it will help to increase moisture in our area, likely in the Monday to Wednesday time-frame with the highest coverage expected Tuesday and Wednesday. There are still some major questions as to what the shield of rain and the rain bands will look like around the storm (which may be named Ida), so that will mean questions about our forecast into early next week. It looks like we will dry back out heading into the end of next week and next weekend, but once again, we will be fine-tuning things as we get closer!

