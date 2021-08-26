Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

70 elderly people targeted in fraud scheme; suspects charged with racketeering

FILE - Eight people were indicted on charges of swindling more than $2 million from 70 elderly...
FILE - Eight people were indicted on charges of swindling more than $2 million from 70 elderly people.(CNN, file photo)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 9:12 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - For the first time, the U.S. Department of Justice used federal racketeering charges to arrest suspects for defrauding the elderly.

Eight people were indicted on charges of swindling more than $2 million from 70 elderly people.

In the scam, senior citizens were convinced their grandchildren were in legal trouble and needed thousands of dollars for bail.

The San Diego Elder Justice Task Force, a collaboration between the U.S. attorney, the FBI and local law enforcement cracked the case.

From California, the investigators turned up the ring, which allegedly operated in 15 states.

The FBI says elder fraud is becoming a bigger problem as America’s population grows older, with losses believed to be in the billions of dollars.

The suspects in this case face up to 20 years in prison and substantial fines if convicted.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sorry, We're Closed sign.
Local restaurants temporarily closing due to staffing shortages
Police lights by night
Columbus aunt dies after protecting child in Carver Park shooting
FBI offers reward for information in the shooting death of 12-year-old
City of Columbus to host 77th Annual Strut the Hooch Parade
Uptown Columbus to host 7th Annual Strut the Hooch Parade
Ambulance
UPDATE: Victim ID’d after drowning near 13th St. in Phenix City

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Pentagon: Blast outside Kabul airport, no word on casualties
A county official in Arkansas is trying to stop a doctor from prescribing a drug not approved...
Anti-parasite drug used on Arkansas jail’s inmates for COVID-19
A county official in Arkansas is trying to stop a doctor from prescribing a drug not approved...
Arkansas jail inmates prescribed ivermectin for COVID-19
LIVE: White House COVID-19 Response Team gives briefing