ADPH to give update on latest efforts to fight COVID-19 Friday

Alabama State Health Officer Scott Harris gives an update on COVID-19 on Aug. 20, 2021.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris and others will provide the latest updates on the state’s effort to fight COVID-19 Friday.

This news conference, which has once again become a weekly occurrence for the department, will take place at 10 a.m. WSFA 12 News will have this news conference available on air, online, on our apps and on Facebook.

It is expected Harris will discuss the current state of Alabama’s hospitals as the rapid increase in hospitalizations over the last month has caused strains. Wednesday, ADPH confirmed a second federal team would be assisting the state with the surge.

As of Wednesday, Alabama hospitals were treating 2,845 inpatients with COVID-19. There were 1,612 ICU patients and 1,558 staffed ICU beds across the state.

Pediatric organizations said more children are being infected with the coronavirus. Data from the American Academy of Pediatrics, or AAP, shows over 180,000 child COVID-19 cases were added last week alone.

