Alabama facing teaching shortage amid pandemic

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVM) - The nationwide workforce crisis is hitting the education system especially hard.

This is all due to a mass exodus of teachers who are tired of dealing with the stress of COVID.

More than 3000 teachers retired from Alabama public schools during the 2020 calendar year. Many of those positions have not been filled.

Between COVID fears and following safety protocols, the job of teaching gets more complicated.

Beverly Sims with the Alabama Education Association says the state is not heading in a good direction.

“We are going to continue to see shortages, and when there is nobody left or there are not sufficient numbers left in schools to take care of these kids then the parents are really going to be in bad shape,” explained Sims.

Sims says even since the start of the school year, teachers have left not wanting to deal with COVID and its complications.

