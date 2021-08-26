Business Break
Chambers Co. School District updates COVID-19 protocols; masks required for preschoolers

((Source: Chambers County School District))
By Leonard Hall
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 12:59 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Chambers County School District has made changes to its COVID-19 protocols.

Pre-k and kindergarten students are now required to wear masks while inside any school building. The new policy went into effect on Wednesday, August 25. The district says the Delta variant has caused several challenges in its schools and this change could help slow the spread.

Masks have been required for all other students since the first day of school.

The school district will also begin reporting coronavirus numbers at the end of each school day. This plan of action will start on Monday, August 30.

