Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

CHIME IN: It’s National Dog Day! Send in pictures of your dog!

Dallas showing off his patriotism.
Dallas showing off his patriotism.(Source: Jessie Gibson)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Calling all dog lovers: it’s your time to shine!

As if we needed another reason to show cute pictures of our dogs sleeping, playing, or just breathing - today is the ultimate day of passes for bragging about our pups because it’s National Dog Day!

As we know, dogs are such loyal companions and your pup deserves special acknowledgement for that today.

So send in all of your favorite pictures of your companion, we’d love to “ooh and aww” over them today!

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sorry, We're Closed sign.
Local restaurants temporarily closing due to staffing shortages
Police lights by night
Columbus aunt dies after protecting child in Carver Park shooting
FBI offers reward for information in the shooting death of 12-year-old
City of Columbus to host 77th Annual Strut the Hooch Parade
Uptown Columbus to host 7th Annual Strut the Hooch Parade
Ambulance
UPDATE: Victim ID’d after drowning near 13th St. in Phenix City

Latest News

Chambers Co. School District updates COVID-19 protocols; masks required for preschoolers
44-year-old Andrea Ellis was shot over the weekend at an event where her family says she was...
Columbus woman dies after protecting her niece during shooting
Alabama facing teaching shortage amid pandemic
Alabama facing teaching shortage amid pandemic
German escaped Monday from Sumter County Correctional Institute.
Sumter Co. prisoner escapes