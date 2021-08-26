CHIME IN: It’s National Dog Day! Send in pictures of your dog!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Calling all dog lovers: it’s your time to shine!

As if we needed another reason to show cute pictures of our dogs sleeping, playing, or just breathing - today is the ultimate day of passes for bragging about our pups because it’s National Dog Day!

As we know, dogs are such loyal companions and your pup deserves special acknowledgement for that today.

So send in all of your favorite pictures of your companion, we’d love to “ooh and aww” over them today!

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.