Columbus family earns $2500 reward for return of beloved May Flower statue

'May Flower' statue
'May Flower' statue(Source: Artbeat of Columbus / Facebook)
By Dajhea Jones
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Uptown Columbus Incorporated and Piedmont Columbus Regional welcomed home the May Flower Statue in Uptown today.

The statue disappeared 4 months ago.

Andy Carpenter and his family were the lucky one’s to find the station while walking through Dinglewood Park. He says they plan on giving part of the $2500 reward they received today, back to the community.

“We had family discussions and we decided what we really want to do is give some of the money back to the community, and with our son Roland being three, we want him to remember this being a part of Columbus and being born here, but we want to show him that if you get lucky sometimes it’s also important to give back,” said Carpenter.

The Carpenter family says they haven’t decided how they’re going to allocate the money, but one of the ways it will be allocated is to local art.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

