Multiple law enforcement agencies in Ga. participate in Operation Washout River City, 57 individuals arrested

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A joint law enforcement task force, called Operation Washout River City, resulted in the arrest of 57 individuals, over 120 warrants and the seizure of handguns and drugs.

The operation targeted both gang members and violent offenders. According to the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office, one out of every 5 of those arrests were classified as gang members.

Acting U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia Peter D. Leary joined with Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman and Columbus Police Chief Freddie Blackmon to announce the results of “Operation Washout River City.”

Multiple task forces around Georgia executed search warrants resulting in 57 arrests between August 9-12, clearing a total of 128 active warrants.

The individuals taken into custody as part of the operation are gang members and repeat violent offenders, with criminal state charges including homicide, kidnapping, rape, possession of illegal firearms and aggravated assault, among others.

“Operation Washout River City was utilized to target gang members and other violent criminal offenders. In order to maintain a safe city, we will continue to target gang members and those who commit violent criminal offenses. This behavior is not acceptable and will not be tolerated,” said Columbus Police Chief Freddie Blackmon.

During the operation, law enforcement seized 27 firearms and 1.885 kilograms of illegal drugs, including methamphetamine and cocaine. These cases are currently under federal investigation and no federal charges have been filed at this time.

