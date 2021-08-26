NEW DETAILS: Event organizer says a lack of security is to blame for Carver Park shooting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - According to DeLionel Lighting, a community event coordinator, an event in Carver park just a few days ago took a turn for the worst and resulted in the death of a close friend, 44-year-old Andrea Ellis. According to Lightning, he tried to prevent something like this from even happening. He told News Leader 9 he hired five off duty sheriff’s deputies for security, but only three showed up.

“I know they started shooting. They was shooting at each other for at least 10 minutes with three officers out there. They didn’t even confront them. The guys got in the car. They left,” said Lightning. “The first officer showed up an hour and a half late. The other officer was three hours late. And then it wasn’t the amount of officers I paid for that we agreed on.”

It’s also important to point out, Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman said, he was under the impression the event was supposed to be a back to school event for children, pointing out the empty alcohol bottles and activities taking place in a video of the event Lightning provided to News Leader 9.

“Somebody saw something, but nobody’s saying anything. There was no mistakes made. That was a part time employment that had nothing to do with the Sherriff’s Office,” said Countryman. “If you look at what was there. You ask yourself, does that look like a back to school event. It’s easy to push it off on someone else, but if you’re going to push it off on someone else, you need to be right yourself.”

According to Muscogee County Sherriff Greg Countryman, Lightning has not filed a formal complaint with the Sheriff’s office. The incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.