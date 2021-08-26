Typical Summer Weather Heading into the Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After a round of booming thunderstorms Wednesday evening, Thursday will be much quieter with just isolated rain coverage at best – most of us will end up staying dry, hot, and muggy. Highs will run in the low 90s through the weekend with the humidity making it feel hotter than that at times. We’ll bump rain coverage up to 30-50% on Friday and Saturday, and keep things drier now for Sunday; however our forecast early next week remains dependent on the track of a brewing system headed toward the Gulf of Mexico.

Tropical Depression 9 formed late this morning, and will make a beeline this weekend for the Gulf, where it will likely undergo rapid intensification. Anywhere from Texas to southwest Alabama could be under the gun for a hurricane strike late Sunday into Monday. We will likely be on the east side of the system, but the question remains how much moisture we could get out of this early next week. That will have a big impact on our rain chances – whether we end up being more wet or more dry—so, we’ll keep you in the loop as we fine-tune the forecast in the coming days.

