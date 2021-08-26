Business Break
United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley holds annual fundraising campaign(United Way of Greater Texarkana Facebook page)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley held its annual fundraising campaign Thursday, August 26, at the Phenix City Amphitheater.

Approximately 600 people attended United Way’s biggest event of the year, with the theme being, “Recover. Reimagine. Rebuild.”

The kickoff was a pep rally to get the community excited for the year ahead.

“United Way’s mission to advance equity and achieve child, family, and community well-being for everyone matters now more than ever,” said Ben Moser, President & CEO of United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley. “We will continue to create a more equitable and resilient community that shows every person they are valued and deserve a chance to thrive. United Way is committed to the people in the valley - we will recover, reimagine, and rebuild our community together.”

The event had a lot of entertainment, in pep rally form, including Central High School Pep Band, Dazzling Devils, Dave Arwood as the emcee, and Adrian Chester, Pastor at Greater Beallwood Baptist Church to deliver the invocation. Carver High School posted colors and led the Pledge of Allegiance. Mayor Eddie Lowe of Phenix City welcomed attendees to the city.

This year’s United Way Campaign Chair is Jack Turner, a lifelong resident with strong family ties to Columbus and the surrounding area. He has a long history of giving and volunteering for United Way, he started as a Loaned Executive over 15 years ago and now serves on the United Way Board of Directors.

United Way announced the goal for this year’s campaign, which is $7-million. The goal for this year’s campaign was announced by the Russell County High School Cheerleaders.

