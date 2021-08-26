United Way of Chattahoochee valley kicks off annual fundraiser

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An organization in Columbus helps dozens of agencies and thousands of people everyday right here at home.

The United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley held a pep rally this morning to kick off their annual multi-million dollar fundraising campaign.

Big money is being raised for the community. In fact, millions of dollars will be raised and donated to various community organizations that many of our viewers can identify with.

Central High School’s Pep Band, the Dazzling Divas, and 600 people in the community were all at United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley’s annual kickoff event today at the Phenix City Amphitheater.

“I’m just excited for this campaign year. We’re going to do a lot of great engagement across the region, raise a lot of money,” said United Way President and CEO, Ben Moser.

This year the goal is 7 million dollars. Various local agencies and programs depend on the United Way for funding. Moser says those funds will stay right here at home to help organizations like Hope Harbor, Boys and Girls Club, Feeding the Valley and Goodwill.

“So those funds will be invested back into the community primarily through partner agencies working in the areas of economic mobility, educational equity and health access in our community,” said Moser.

Jack Turner, United Way’s Campaign Chair says a fundraiser like this helps with the community’s economic recovery after the pandemic.

“We don’t really know what all the needs in the community are going to be so we need to raise as much money as we can because I think those needs are going to be increasing and we want to be there to help those who need us,” said Turner.

“Last spring we were able to fund 26 agencies and 44 programs doing lot’s of great work across the Chattahoochee Valley,” said Moser.

Moser says those looking to donate have several ways they can do so.

“Most people give at their workplace. But you can give individually, you can walk a check into United Way,” said Moser.

Moser says reaching that $7,000,000 goal will take a lot of hard work and help from the community, but United Way hopes to reach that goal by the end of the year.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.