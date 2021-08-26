Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Walmart to temporarily close in LaGrange, will reopen August 28

The Walmart store in LaGrange is temporarily closing today.
The Walmart store in LaGrange is temporarily closing today.(Phil Anderson)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The Walmart store in LaGrange is temporarily closing today.

The decision to close the LaGrange store, located at 803 New Franklin Road, comes as part of a company-initiated program to allow third party cleaning crews to clean and sanitize the building.

The store will remain closed through tomorrow, August 27. This will also give associates time to restock shelves and prep the store to reopen on August 28 at 6 a.m.

Walmart says that in addition to offering COVID-19 vaccines to customers through walk-in or online appointments, they’re also offering easy access to vaccines for associates. Associates can receive their vaccinations at their home store pharmacy, on or off the clock. If associates choose to schedule their vaccinations elsewhere, Walmart will provide two hours of paid leave. Associates who receive the vaccine are given a $150 bonus for doing so and up to three days paid leave, should they experience an adverse reaction to the vaccine.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sorry, We're Closed sign.
Local restaurants temporarily closing due to staffing shortages
Police lights by night
Columbus aunt dies after protecting child in Carver Park shooting
FBI offers reward for information in the shooting death of 12-year-old
44-year-old Andrea Ellis was shot over the weekend at an event where her family says she was...
Columbus woman dies after protecting her niece during shooting
Harris Co. mom says her daughter ate part of her mask at school
Harris Co. mom says her daughter ate part of her mask at school

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Officials: 11 Marines, Navy medic killed in Kabul airport attacks
In the Huddle: Opelika Bulldogs
In the Huddle: Opelika Bulldogs
All Access: Auburn High Tigers
All Access: Auburn High Tigers
Handcuffs
Multiple law enforcement agencies in Ga. participate in Operation Washout River City, 57 individuals arrested