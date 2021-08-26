Walmart to temporarily close in LaGrange, will reopen August 28

Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The Walmart store in LaGrange is temporarily closing today.
The decision to close the LaGrange store, located at 803 New Franklin Road, comes as part of a company-initiated program to allow third party cleaning crews to clean and sanitize the building.
The store will remain closed through tomorrow, August 27. This will also give associates time to restock shelves and prep the store to reopen on August 28 at 6 a.m.
Walmart says that in addition to offering COVID-19 vaccines to customers through walk-in or online appointments, they’re also offering easy access to vaccines for associates. Associates can receive their vaccinations at their home store pharmacy, on or off the clock. If associates choose to schedule their vaccinations elsewhere, Walmart will provide two hours of paid leave. Associates who receive the vaccine are given a $150 bonus for doing so and up to three days paid leave, should they experience an adverse reaction to the vaccine.